TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a missing person’s possible death.

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, patrol officers were dispatched for a non-responsive person found in a vehicle in the 3500 block of SW H.K. Dodgen Loop. A gray Ford Focus belonging to a reported missing person, Dritayi Jambo, was found with a dead man in the vehicle.

Detectives responded to the scene, and are conducting an investigation into the death.

The man found is believed to be Jambo, but the department is awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of death.

This case is an ongoing investigation.