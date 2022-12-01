Belton (FOX 44) — Belton Police officers are investigating a woman’s death after performing a welfare check Thursday.

According to the department, the woman’s employer called police because she had not shown up for work. When officers got to her home in the 100 block of W. 13th Avenue, they found the 47-year-old dead.

Officers says a person of interest was in the home and is being interviewed.

The woman’s name is not being released at this time because family members have not been informed of her death.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.