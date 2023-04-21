BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A body found in Bell County has been identified as a missing woman out of Austin.

Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded Friday morning to a report of a dead person in a bar-ditch near the 1300 block of Berger Road – just north of Temple.

Investigators with the department’s Criminal Investigation Division subsequently responded and were able to identify the deceased as 25-year-old Tiera Strand – listed as a missing person out of Austin. She was reported to have been last seen on April 16, 2023, near the 400 block of E. 6th Street in Austin. Investigators coordinated with the Austin Police Department to notify the victim’s next-of-kin.

Bell County Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey pronounced the death and ordered an autopsy to be performed by the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas The cause and manner of death are unknown – pending a determination from the medical examiner.

The Sheriff’s Department’s CID personnel are conducting a joint investigation along with the Austin Police Department’s Homicide Unit. If anyone has any information regarding this case, you can call the BCSD CID at 254-933-5442 or the Austin Police Department’s Tip Line at 512-472-8477.