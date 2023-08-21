BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A body found in the Belton area on Friday afternoon has been identified.

According to the City of Belton, the Belton Police Department received a call around 2:10 p.m. Friday regarding a man down near the shoulder of the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road, south of Mesquite Road.

Officers found a body when they arrived, later identified as 57-year-old David Dwayne Craig, of Killeen. A passerby discovered Craig’s body and called police.

The City says there were no obvious signs of foul play. Craig’s body was sent for an autopsy. The investigation into his death is ongoing.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.