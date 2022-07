Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police are investigating the death of 66-year-old Steven Rierson. His son reported him missing on July 24th.

According to investigators, Rierson’s roommate stated he left their home around 4 p.m. on July 23rd, and had not returned.

Officers found Rierson’s body in an alley near South MLK. They identified him by the wallet laying next to the body.

Officers did not observe any injuries to the man’s body. Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman has ordered an autopsy.