KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A boil water notice has been issued for several roadways in Killeen.

The City says these properties are located at:

4102-4112 Westcliff Road

4403-4507 Whitmire Drive

4409-4505 Westcliff Road

2101-2109 Omega Circle

4623 Westcliff Road

2101-2107 Beta Circle

4509 Westcliff Road

4501-4506 Hunt Circle

4600-4606 West Creek Circle

4501-4506 Chase Circle

2104-2416 Jerome Drive

2102-2406 Hunt Drive

2501-2608 Ridglea Court

2401-2405 Tudor Circle

2401-2608 Lago Trail

2401-2405 Brown Circle

4501-4511 Tanglewood Circle

2401-2405 Custer Circle

4501-4511 Greenbriar Circle

4201-4410 Mountain View Drive

2502-2516 Greenbriar Drive

4201-4311 Prairie Drive

2102-2406 Acorn Drive

4501-4506 Lago Circle

Due to an emergency fire hydrant repair and water service connection, water crews will need to isolate the water main to complete the repairs. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete, and water services are restored.

Water quality samples will be taken when repairs are complete – with results being available within 24 to 48 hours.