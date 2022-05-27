Bell County (FOX 44) — The City of Harker Heights issued a boil water order for parts of the city Friday because of a water main break on the corner of Verna Lee Boulevard and Knights Way.

The water has been shut off in the area, affecting Knights Way Village Shopping Center, Harker Heights High School, and Verna Lee Boulevard from 2318 to 2328.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required Harker Heights to notify customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

At this time, there is no word on when the boil order will be lifted.