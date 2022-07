TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department was investigating a reported bomb threat at Temple College on Friday afternoon.

Traffic was blocked on Avenue U, from 1st Street to 7th Street (east and westbound), and on 5th Street, from Avenue R to Friars Creek (north and southbound). Police urged the public to avoid these areas.

As of around 3:00 p.m. Friday, the Temple Police Department says no bomb was found. The scene has been cleared, and roads have reopened.