BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Voters in the Belton Independent School District approved both of the school district’s two bond propositions on the May 7 ballot – totaling almost $174 million.

Preliminary results available from Bell County show that 50.48 percent of voters approved Prop A, for $168,825,000, and 50.10 percent of voters approved Prop B, for $5 million.

“I’d like to thank everyone in our community for showing their support of our students, staff and entire district through this election,” said Superintendent Matt Smith. “This process began with community voice through the work of the Bond Exploration Committee and it has ultimately concluded with community voice through the election process. We will continue to work hard to be worthy of the community’s trust by executing sound financial practices.”

Smith also expressed thanks to the community for rallying around the district after last Tuesday’s tragic event at Belton High School.

“It’s been an extremely difficult week for our entire community,” Smith said. “Through the most challenging times, the Big Red Community has responded by pulling together and supporting each other. It’s what makes our community special. I wanted to acknowledge our bond election results this evening but, most importantly, I ask that thoughts and prayers continue for all those impacted during these difficult times.”

Proposition A includes:

Elementary #12 and #13

Delta Program facility — the Belton ISD program that supports students with special needs transitioning to adult independent living and work

Expansion of Southwest Elementary

Capital improvements and renovations at Belton High School

Mechanical, electrical, plumbing, roofing and capital improvements and renovations

Campus safety and security updates

Career and Technical Education and fine arts additions at Belton High School and Belton New Tech High @Waskow

Land acquisition for future schools and facilities

Expansion of the fine arts facilities at Lake Belton Middle School

Technology infrastructure upgrades

New buses

Expansion of the district agriculture facility

Proposition B includes:

Technology devices and equipment for students, teachers and staff

Smith said he looks forward to seeing the positive impact of the bond for years to come.

“These two new elementary schools and other planned renovations will help accommodate the enrollment growth in our area and be a source of pride for our students and staff,” Smith said. “The bond program was a result of leadership by our Board of Trustees and the strategic planning through our Bond Exploration Committee. I am so thankful for the time, dedication and expertise shared by so many involved in this process.”