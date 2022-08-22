SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – A vehicle fire in Salado has also caused damages to the Salado Creek Bridge.

The Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office posted on social media that just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the Salado Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on FM-2843 at the Salado Creek bridge. Fire personnel arrived on scene and found a Ford F-150 with extensive damage abandoned in the eastbound lane of traffic.

(Courtesy: Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office)

An origin and cause investigation is being conducted by the Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office, along with personnel from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. The fire caused surface damage to the roadway and guardrail.



(Courtesy: Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office)

The Fire Marshal’s Offices says the Texas Department of Transportation is aware of this accident, and will have crews working in the area to assess the damage and make necessary repairs.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause remains under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident or vehicle, you can contact the Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office at (254) 933-5589, or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477).