BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor will fully close the Loop 121 intersection as it runs under Interstate 14 in Belton.

TxDOT says this closure will allow crews to finish painting the I-14 bridge over Loop 121. This closure will be active on Monday night, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., and Tuesday night during the same time frame.

Message boards are in place, and travelers will be directed to use the I-14 frontage road during the closure.