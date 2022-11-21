TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health says pediatric hospitals and clinics across the country are seeing a dramatic rise in viral illnesses.

The organization says that the team at the McLane Children’s Hospital is reminding the community to seek the best care for the symptoms you are experiencing. The State of Texas has reported that hospitals are seeing surges in patients visiting emergency departments for non-emergency medical conditions – such as mild symptoms and routine testing. Seeking care for non-emergency needs at care sites other than emergency rooms, such as primary care physician’s offices, can help lower wait times and reserve hospitals for those in need.

The organization says that if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, you can call 9-1-1 or visit the nearest emergency room. For urgent care on weekends, the Baylor Scott & White Convenient Care Clinic – located at 309 Lake Road in Belton – is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Virtual care is available on the MyBSWHealth app – which can be downloaded by texting BETTER to 88408. The app and virtual care are open to everyone. Users don’t need to have been a patient of Baylor Scott & White prior to using this service – as a medical record is established once users begin the process.

Baylor Scott & White Health providers are now on call 24/7 through the app and MyBSWHealth website to offer care in under an hour for a number of the most common conditions.

Video visits let you complete a face-to-face visit with a provider using a camera-enabled device.

An e-Visit is a five-minute telehealth questionnaire about your symptoms which results in a response from a provider in less than an hour.

A variety of conditions can be addressed including cold, flu, allergies, skin conditions, stomach/digestive issues, bladder infections, skin and nail problems, birth control refills, sprains and strains and more.

For more information on virtual care, you can visit bswhealth.com/virtual-care.