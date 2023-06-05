TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health held their annual Cancer Survivors Day event on Monday morning. They celebrated those who have survived, and hopes to inspire those who have been recently diagnosed.

Survivor Delena Hunt is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. This is her second battle with breast cancer – which has progressed from Stage One to Stage Four.

Despite her health challenges, she continues to barrel race on the weekends – as well as tend cattle, horses and goats with her husband. She says a positive attitude has helped keep her going.

“I want him to know that so much of it is mental, as well as physical,” says Delena. “But if you can have a positive attitude towards it, it is half the battle.”

From the moment a patient receives a cancer diagnosis, they are considered a survivor.