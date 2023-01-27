TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Temple shooting results in damage to one building.

Temple Police officers responded at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots fired, in the 1700 block of E. Avenue I. No injuries have been reported, but a building was hit by a bullet.

No suspect has been identified. Witnesses report seeing a small white vehicle leaving the scene.

This case is under investigation. If you have any information, you can contact the Temple

Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.