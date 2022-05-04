KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen’s Development Services Engineering Division will be hosting an Open House on Wednesday night to discuss the Bunny Trail Reconstruction Project.

This event will take place from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Haynes Elementary School, located at 3309 W Canadian River Loop. Members of the City’s Consulting Firm and Engineering Department will be on hand to help residents understand the process.

Bunny Trail has been one of the roads residents have requested for the City to focus on as a part of its Comprehensive Plan and dedication to improving roads.

The City’s new budget included a street maintenance fee increase to $10, which will generate additional revenue to increase the annual street maintenance budget from $1.7 million to $4.3 million, provide approximately $4 million annually for street reconstruction, among other roadway needs.

Last year, the City completed a $5.8 million road repair project including improvements to more than a dozen roads between June and September 2021.

For more information, you can visit www.killeentexas.gov/Engineering.