Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 43-year-old Killeen man was arrested after a family’s back door was kicked in and the family dog stabbed by the burglar. The dog died after being taken to a veterinarian.

Tory Deshawn Hooker remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday charged with burglary of a habitation with intent other felony and cruelty to non-livestock animals.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said video of the suspect had been captured by a surveillance camera.

The incident occurred about 12:30 a.m. Monday at a home in the 3900 block of Fieldcrest Drive.

Police were told that the suspect had come to the home earlier and had knocked on the front door. A dog inside the home began barking and the man is accused of saying he would kill the dog. That was when he was caught on video.

The later, after midnight , the same man in the video was seen entering the backyard of the home and walking up to the back door.

The back door was kicked in, with police saying the man entered the home without consent and carrying a knife.

When the dog in the house came at him, the man is accused of stabbing the dog, then fleeing the area.

Other officers in the area located the suspect and took him into custody.

The dog, which was a family pet, was taken to an after hours veterinarian clinic where he died of his injuries.

The residents of the home were not injured.

The suspect, identified as Hooker, was taken to the Killeen City Jail, then later transferred to Bell County.

He remained there Thursday morning with his bond set at $80,000.

In addition to losing their pet, the family is now facing a large vet bill for using the after hours emergency service.