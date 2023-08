TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A bus from a Temple High School was stolen early Tuesday morning.

The Temple Police Department says that the school bus pictured below was stolen from the Holy Trinity Catholic High School, located at 6608 W. Adams Avenue, around 3:20 a.m. The suspects attempted to steal a second bus, but were unsuccessful.

(Courtesy: Temple Police Department) (Courtesy: Temple Police Department)

Police say the vehicle might be heading north on Highway 317.

If you see this bus with the license plate number U36575, you are urged to dial 9-1-1.