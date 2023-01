BARTLETT, Texas (FOX 44) – The winter cold snap we experienced in December will mean a longer break than expected for students of the Bartlett Independent School District.

The district posted on Facebook Monday that classes will not begin until Thursday, January 5. FOX 44 News has learned that a pipe burst in the schools’ cafeteria during the cold snap. Crews are still working on repairing the damages.

Students were initially scheduled to return to school on Tuesday.