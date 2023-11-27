KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police say a bystander helped officers catch a young man wanted for several crimes.

According to Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez, officers were dispatched to the Walmart located at 1400 Lowes Boulevard at approximately 2:37 p.m. Saturday in reference to a theft in progress. When the officers arrived, the loss prevention told them the individuals were in the back of the store.

Officers located the three suspects. When they told them to stop what they were doing, the suspects ran off in different directions.

Miramontez says a chase ensued after 17-year-old Amantee Devon Hicks. Officers gave him numerous commands to stop. Hicks ran out of the store, when a citizen stepped in and grabbed him.

Hicks was placed under arrest for Evading, and was transported to the Killeen City Jail. A computer check revealed that Hicks had three outstanding warrants. One is from the Harker Heights Police Department for Evading, another from the Copperas Cove Police Department for Theft of Vehicle and the last is from Killeen PD for Failure to Identify.

Miramontez says Hicks was later transported to the Bell County Jail. His bond is set at $27,000.

Officers found the second and third suspects at the Walmart’s gas station. Through the investigation, police say 17-year-old Jamarkal Decorya Daniels had a handgun and hid it from officers inside of the gas station. Officers discovered the handgun, and Daniels was charged with Unlawful Carrying of the Weapon and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

The third suspect was released at the scene.