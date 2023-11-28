KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A bystander helps police officers catch an armed suspect after an argument at a Killeen Walmart.

Officers were dispatched to the Walmart located at 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop at approximately 1:09 p.m. Sunday. This was in reference to an armed subject, identified as 22-year-old Shaquille Mo’Tique Watkins, of Killeen.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says that through the investigation, it was revealed that Watkins confronted the victim inside the store. A verbal altercation ensued, when Watkins displayed a pocket knife and started to chase the victim in the store.

Another individual then tackled Watkins and held him down until police arrived. Watkins was then arrested, and was transported to the Killeen City Jail. Watkins has since been transported to the Bell County Jail, with a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bond is set at $65,000.

Miramontez says no injuries were reported, and no gunshots were fired.