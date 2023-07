KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The summer Cen-Tex Race Series is getting hot!

The Caliente 5K will be held this Saturday at 8 a.m. at Long Branch Park, located at 1101 Branch Drive in Killeen. The entry fee for the race is $25. Same day registration begins at 7 a.m., and is $30.

All runners in the Caliente 5K will receive points, and the first 200 to register are guaranteed a T-shirt.

If you would like to register, and to view the course map, you can go here.