BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department has said goodbye to one of its own.

A candlelight vigil was held on Saturday night in honor of Deputy Henrietta Betty Vogel. The event took place in front of the Bell County Justice Complex, located at 1201 Huey Drive in Belton.

Deputy Vogel passed away unexpectedly last Wednesday after suffering with a prolonged illness in recent years. She had recently retired due to the progression of her illness.

Bell County Deputy Henrietta Betty Vogel. (Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff’s Department)

The Sheriff’s Department said, “As we lit our candles we prayed for those who will miss her.” Several people shared their testimonies on how Deputy Vogel impacted their lives. Steve Cannon, from J.A.I.L Ministry, was in attendance.

(Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff’s Department)

The Sheriff’s Department says Deputy Vogel was the epitome of a selfless servant, and that she was always serving in any way she could to help make things a little better for all who were working. She was also able to impact inmates in jail and defendants going to and from court.

The department said regarding to the vigil, “Her heart of gold was shown to others as a light to help them find their way to a positive outcome in life.”

Deputy Vogel was hired on April 16, 1990 and retired on November 1, 2023 after 33 years of service.

Visitation followed at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton, located at 5431 U.S. Highway 190.