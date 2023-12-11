Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — The suspect in a deadly double shooting in Killeen has been identified. Louis Lamar Simpson, Jr. faces a charge of Capital Murder of Multiple Persons and is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $3M bond.

Simpson is accused of shooting and killing Tina and Deanna McGruder on December 8, 2023, his mother and grandmother. According to the arrest affidavit, Tina McGruder called police at 1:34 p.m. that day, saying her son had threatened her and her mother and hit her. She also told police that Simpson had guns.

When police officers arrived to their home on Basalt Drive, they found Simpson, who they described as acting nervous and wanting to leave. They also said he had a gun on him. That’s when they heard screaming from inside the home, so they detained Simpson while they investigated.

The officers found 75-year-old Deanne McGruder and 53-year-old Tina McGruder with gunshot wounds. According to the affidavit, an officer asked Tina McGruder who shot her and she was able to say, “Son.”

Both women were in critical condition but died from their injuries. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced Deanne McGruder deceased at 2:42 p.m. He pronounced Tina McGruder deceased at 2:29 p.m.

According to the affidavit, while Investigators interviewed Simpson about the shootings, he told them that Tina McGruder put him in jail before and that was the worst mistake she could have made. Simpson does have a prior conviction for assaulting a family member.

Police say Simpson admitted to shooting his mother and grandmother and that he may have fired as many as seven times. According to the affidavit, Simpson also said he considered shooting one of the officers when they arrived, but did not because the officer already had his hand on his service weapon.

The affidavit ends with Simpson reportedly blaming Tina McGruder for her own death and the death of Deanne McGruder.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.