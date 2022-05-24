Bell County, Tx (FOX 44) – Jury selection has been completed in the capital murder trial of a 39-year-old man accused of attacking a Temple woman and leaving her duct-taped to a chair.

Christopher Romel Henry has remained in the Bell County Jail under a $1,283,000 bond on the capital murder charges – plus a list of previous charges out of Travis County.

Henry is charged in the death of Rose Davis, who was found duct-taped to a chair at The Bridge Apartments, located at 404 South Fryers Creek Circle, with multiple cuts to her throat and stomach on June 18, 2020.

Davis was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple – where she later died of her injuries.

Police said Davis identified Henry as her attacker – saying he was the ex-husband of her son’s girlfriend.

At the time of his arrest, court records showed him to be out on bond following his arrest by Austin Police on multiple counts of aggravated robbery and deadly conduct.

The first day of the trial was Monday, but even before jury selection started, the defense filed for a motion of continuance of the trial – but the judge denied it.