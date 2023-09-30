Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Police officers are investigating a crash between two vehicles that ended one person’s life Friday afternoon.

Investigators say the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of SH 317 and Little Mexico Road.

Two people in one of the cars were severely hurt. The third person in that vehicle and the sole person in the other vehicle suffered minor damages.

Ambulances took all four to a hospital, but one of them died and a second is in critical condition.

The Temple Police Department has not released any other information, including the names of the victims or the makes/models of the vehicles. FOX 44 News will bring you updates as they become available.

Anyone with information about this crash should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.