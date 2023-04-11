Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A car and a house received gunshot damage, and a man was left wounded in an early Tuesday morning shooting incident in Temple.

At 3:13 a.m., Temple officers were sent to the 1200 block of South 26th Street in response to a report of shots being fired. When they got there, officers found damage to a home and a vehicle which was struck by gunfire – but they did not immediately find a victim.

At 3:22 a.m., they got a call to the 1700 block of East Adams Avenue – where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they did not have any suspects identified, and are working to determine if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.