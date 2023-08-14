Harker Heights, Tx (FOX 44) – Shell casings from more than one weapon were recovered from the scene where a car parked on the street was struck by bullets in Harker Heights on Saturday.

Police spokesman Lawrence Stewart noted the case is being carried as deadly conduct.

Officers were called to the 500 block of South Mary Jo Drive during the noon hour on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a bullet hole in the rear and the front windshield of a resident’s vehicle.

Blotter information indicated two different calibers of shell casings were recovered. The investigation by the Harker Heights PD Criminal Investigation Division is continuing.