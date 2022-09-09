KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help identifying three suspects in a case of Aggravated Assault.

Police responded to an Aggravated Assault around 2:32 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Woodrow Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Dodge Charger was reported stolen from a residence earlier in the morning.

The victim of the stolen vehicle traveled around the neighborhood and found his vehicle occupied by three men. When he confronted the men, one of them fired a shot at the victim – striking him.

Killeen PD says the suspects fled in the stolen vehicle and abandoned it after crashing in the 4300 block of Maggie Drive. The victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Hospital, and is in critical condition.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything, has video in the area of Maggie Drive and Woodrow Drive, or has information about this Aggravated Assault to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800. Tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), or online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.