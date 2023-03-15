Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Police officers are looking for the man who opened fire on a car driving on East Xavier Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say a small blue car was driving in the 500 block of the street around 4:45 p.m. when a man walking along fired a rifle three or four times at the vehicle. Witnesses say the man was in his twenties and was wearing a workout suit.

Police found shell casings at the scene. Officers tell FOX 44 News that no one was hurt in the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.