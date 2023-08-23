Belton (FOX 44/KWKT) — Convicted killer Cedric Marks will not get a new trial. 426th District Judge Steve Duskie denied his request late Tuesday.

A jury convicted Marks of killing Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin on May 24th, 2023. Deliberations took less than four hours.

Jenna Scott & Michael Swearingin

On June 9th, 2023, the same jury sentenced Marks to death for the murders. Before the jury handed down the sentence, Marks claimed he had colon cancer and wanted to die.

Marks killed Scott and Swearingin on January 3, 2019. Scott and Marks had been in a relationship, but she had accused him of domestic violence and filed a restraining order against him. Swearingin was Scott’s friend who accused Marks of threatening him.

During the trial, Marks represented himself. Marks had to leave the courtroom several times during the trial because of his outbursts towards the judge and the prosecution.

Maya Maxwell.

Maya Maxwell also faced a Capital Murder charge in the deaths of the two, but she testified against Marks during his trial. She was the mother of his most recent child. For her testimony, prosecutors cut her a deal and was sentenced to 20 years in prison for tampering with a corpse.

After the trial, the families of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin plan to promote positive change in the community. They’re doing this through their non-profit, Priceless Beginnings, to honor the legacy of Jenna and Michael.

Family and friends of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin always remember how Jenna was never the person to stand by and just allow something to happen.