Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department reports Cedric Marks has been transported to the Texas prison system.

A statement issued by Bell County Chief Deputy T.J. Cruz said, “The Bell County Sheriff’s Department has completed the transport of Cedric Joseph Marks from the Bell County Jail, turning him over to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice where he will serve his sentence. There were no incidents in the transport of this inmate.”

He was dropped off at the TDCJ Intake Unit, the Walls Unit, in Huntsville. All inmates are taken there first to do their classification and go through medical screening. He will later be moved to his assigned unit.

Marks was convicted and assessed the death penalty in his weeks long trial in connection with the deaths of Michael Swearingin and Jenna Scott.

Cedric Marks had been in the Bell County Jail since February of 2019, after being arrested in Michigan. While on his way back to face the capital murder charges, authorities say Marks escaped custody. He was later caught after a nine-hour manhunt.

Scott and Swearingin were both reported missing from Temple on January 4, 2019. Investigators later found their bodies in Oklahoma.