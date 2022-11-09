BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Alzheimer’s Association Capital of Texas Chapter is joining the Area Agency on Aging of Central Texas to present the Celebrating Caregivers Conference.

The event will take place on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until 1p.m., at the Area Agency on Aging – located at 2180 N. Main Street in Belton. This comes as part of National Family Caregivers and Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month.

Area residents are invited to celebrate with a day of learning, resource sharing and more. The conference will feature raffle prizes throughout the day, health vendors onsite to share information – in addition to a light breakfast and lunch. The featured guest speaker will be Dr. Patricia J. Sulak – a physician, medical school professor, national speaker, and co-founder of Living WELL Aware, who will bring new information to the caregiver journey. Speakers from the Area Agency on Aging, the Alzheimer’s Association and others will present throughout the day.

For more information on the Area Agency on Aging of Central Texas, you can visit aaact.org. For more information about the Alzheimer’s Association Capital of Texas Chapter, you can visit alz.org/texascapital.