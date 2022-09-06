KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Independent School District buses ran at least 20 minutes late on Tuesday morning due to an 18-wheeler accident.

The district says an 18-wheeler was blocking the entrance to the Sheridan Transportation Center, located at 9132 Trimmier Road. The district was not involved in the accident.

Students who ride the bus were not counted as tardy on Tuesday, and had the option to eat breakfast before going to class. The majority of routes were impacted by the accident. The campuses which were not impacted were Peebles, Ira Cross, Rancier, Brookhaven, Killeen Elementary, Harker Heights Elementary, Cavazos and Manor.

Regarding the crash, Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to Kelley Lane and Trimmier Road at approximately 3:31 a.m. and found a cement truck rolled over. The driver received minor injuries.