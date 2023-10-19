KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen community is invited to join in on some spooky fun for a good cause!

Central Texas College will be hosting its annual community-wide Fall Carnival and Haunted House from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. this Friday and Saturday. The event is open to the public, and offers activities for the entire family – including games, costume contests and food.

The $5 haunted house will be held outside the Mayborn Science Theater. Games and carnival activities are inside. Tickets start at 50 cents, and can be purchased onsite.

Ten percent of the proceeds will benefit the CTC Foundation scholarship program. Other proceeds will help fund campus clubs and organizations.

Kids can collect candy during the “Trunk-or-Treat” event on Friday night. This will take place in the Mayborn Science Theater parking lot from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. A series of Halloween-themed laser light shows will be shown inside the theater starting at 6 p.m. with “Laser Fright Light.” The winning entries in the student horror film contest will be announced at 7 p.m., followed by the 2023 movie “Haunted Mansion” at 8 p.m.

The laser light show “Halloween Spooktacular” and “Dinosaur Passage to Pangaea” will run at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, followed by “Laser Halloween” at 8 p.m. “Laser HallowScream” will conclude the evening at 9 p.m.

Tickets for all shows are $7 for adults and $6 for children. They can be purchased at the door.

For more information about the Fall Carnival and Haunted House, you can contact CTC’s Department of Student Life at (254) 526-1258.