KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery invites the public to attend this year’s annual Wreath Laying ceremony.

The event is scheduled for this Saturday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, located at 11463 SH-195 in Killeen. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., and will include guest speakers Lt. Gen Sean C. Bernabe, Commanding General of III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos and LTG (Ret.) JT Thomson. Event organizers say there will also be a special performance by International Country Gospel Music Association Horizon award-winning singer Julie Hatcher Reese.

Public parking for the event will be available at the Texas A&M-Central Texas campus. Transportation from the lot will be provided by buses donated by the Killeen Independent School District, and will begin running at 8 a.m.

Wreaths for Vets is a 501(c)3 non-profit. All donations go toward wreaths, bows, equipment and trailers. To donate time and money, or to learn more, you can visit www.wreathsforvets.org. Donations can also be sent to Wreaths for Vets, P.O. Box 2790, Harker Heights, TX 76548.