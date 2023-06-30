Palo Pinto County, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Central Texas firefighters from Killeen, Temple, and Waco have answered a call for help in Palo Pinto County to take on the wildfire named the “Storage Fire”. The fire is south of Possum Kingdom Lake.

The Killeen Fire Department sent four people, a brush truck with a strike team leader, and a command SUV to assist. Waco, Temple, and Moffat firefighters make up another strike team.

As of Friday morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire was 30% contained and had scorched roughly 1,000 acres. Authorities issued mandatory evacuations covering more than 100 homes in the fire’s path.

The Texas A&M Forest Service asked for two strike teams to help put out the flames that threatened homes in the area on Wednesday, June 28th.

Killeen’s strike team will assist until the fire is contained.