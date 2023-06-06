BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – If you’re looking for a job in Bell County, there are two school districts that can help!

The Temple Independent School District will be hosting a job fair this Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Temple ISD Administration Building, located at 401 Santa Fe Way. The district is looking to hire for all positions for the 2023-2024 school year.

The district says it is hiring teachers at all levels, and all of the district’s campuses will be represented at the job fair. Temple ISD offers a starting salary of $52,500 and competitive employee benefits for teachers.

Other benefits to working for the district include exceptional training programs, First Year training at the IGNITE Academy, the Master Teacher Model at secondary campuses, a comprehensive technology program, well-defined employee benefits options and stipends in critical needs areas. There are also student loan forgiveness opportunities since all Temple ISD campuses are Title I.

The district says it also provides growth opportunities (both instructional and professional), a collaborative environment throughout the district and campuses and mentoring for all new teachers. The district is also hiring for other positions, and those departments will also be at the job fair.

Candidates are encouraged to bring copies of resumes and/or ACP letters of eligibility. To register for the job fair, you can go here. A full listing of current job openings is available here.

In addition, the Belton Independent School District is also hosting a job fair this Wednesday from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Chisholm Trail Elementary, located at 1082 S. Wheat Road. Those interested in pursuing a career with Belton ISD are welcome to attend.

Belton ISD says it has openings for all positions – including classroom teachers, special education and support staff, professional, administrative, auxiliary and substitute positions. For an up-to-date list of openings, you can go here and select “Current Job Opportunities.”

Each of the district’s campuses will be represented at this job fair, along with several auxiliary

departments.