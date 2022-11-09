CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Cities across Central Texas are preparing for Veterans Day.

The annual Veterans Day ceremony in Harker Heights will take place this Thursday at 6:30 p.m., and will take place at the Harker Heights Activities Center – located at 400 Indian Trail. The public is invited to join and honor all who have served our country. This year’s event will be held indoors.

Questions and concerns about this ceremony can be directed to Adam Trujillo at atrujillo@harkerheights.gov. You can also call 254-953-5465.

The City of Temple will also be hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday to honor military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. This event is open to the public.

This event will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Santa Fe Plaza, located at 301 W. Avenue A. During the ceremony, Mayor Tim Davis will present a proclamation in recognition of Veterans Day.

The annual Central Texas Community Veterans Day Parade will march through historic downtown Killeen this Friday at 11 a.m. The Grand Marshal will be Command Sgt. Maj. Calvin Hall, who serves as Garrison Command Sergeant Major at Fort Hood.

This year’s parade theme is “Honoring all Who Served.” Prior to the parade at 10:45 a.m., the Veterans Administration will present Mayor Debbie Nash-King with a certificate of recognition on the steps of City Hall – as Killeen has been designated as a regional site for the Veterans Day celebration.

The Central Texas Area Veteran Activity Committee (AVAC) sponsors this event each year. They are comprised of all the veteran organizations from Nolanville, Harker Heights and Killeen.

All are invited to participate, and parade entries will be accepted through November 10 at www.centex-avac.org. There is no cost to enter.

The parade route starts at West Avenue D, next to City Hall, and travels from College Street down Avenue D to 8th Street, then 8th Street to Sprott Street and Sprott Street to Gray Street, ending at Avenue C. Spectators should arrive early to secure the best parking and viewing spots along the route.

If you have questions, you can contact the parade co-chair, Guadalupe Lopez, at (254) 702-0465.

There will also be a Veterans Day Parade in Waco this Friday at 11 a.m. It will start at the intersection of Austin Avenue and 12th Street, and will and head north to 3rd Street. The McLennan County Veterans Association and the Stan C. Parker Foundation are hosting the parade.