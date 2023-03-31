KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The principal of Chaparral High School has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation.

This was announced by the Killeen Independent School District on Friday, in a statement to parents and staff. The district said it received a concern about Chaparral High School Principal Gina Brown.

The district says that when it receives a concern pertaining to employees which needs investigating, the employee can be placed on paid administrative leave before determining appropriate actions.

As with any employee, the district says it does not discuss specifics – in order to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted before making any conclusions.

Assistant principals and the curriculum director are assisting with any day-to-day requests, with Executive Director of Secondary Schools Dagmar Harris overseeing campus operations.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.