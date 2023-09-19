Ft. Cavazos (FOX 44/KWKT) — Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe has dismissed and withdrawn an abusive sexual contact charge filed against former Col. Jon Meredith. The commander of III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos made the decision Sept. 11th, 2023.

Col. Meredith still faces a charge of Conduct Unbecoming an Officer and a Gentlemen. His wife, Col. Ann Meredith was fired back in March after an unrelated investigation. She was the commander of the 89th Military Police Brigade

According to the Ft. Cavazos media center, the decision to drop the one charge came after the assessment of several factors, including the current evidence, input from the alleged victim, and preservation of good order and discipline.

Ft. Cavazos says the Office of Special Trial Counsel was consulted about the decision to drop the charge, as was a seasoned prosecutor with experience prosecuting sexual assault charges.

Col. Meredith was relieved from his role as commander of the 1st Brigade Combat Team in the 1st Cavalry Division in October of 2022 and arraigned in military court in May. He still faces a court martial hearing on September 25, 2023.