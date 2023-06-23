Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza has confirmed that charges filed against Zamante Jamon Alvis in connection with a 2019 shooting in Killeen have been dropped.

Alvis had been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the case that involved the shooting death of 17-year-old Obadiah Moishe Bush in February of 2019.

District Attorney Garza noted that murder charges against the other man arrested in the case, Darius Kirt York, remain in place and his trial is set to begin August 28. Garza also noted the investigation into a second person involved is still open.

” As this is an active pending case, we are limited in responding to your inquiry. However, due to status of the existing evidence against Zamante Alvis, the proper course of action was to not proceed and to dismiss the pending charge against him at this time,” he said.

An order dropping the case against Alvis was signed by 426th District Court Judge Steve Duskie.

Alvis had never been indicted by a grand jury in the case and has been free on bond while the case was pending.

York has remained in the Bell County Jail since his arrest with his bond set at a total of a half-million dollars on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Bush was shot during a disturbance in the 1300 block of Covey Lane in Killeen on a Saturday night. He was struck by at least one bullet as shots were fired. The victim was 17 years old at the time of his death.