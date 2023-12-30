Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Charges have been filed against a woman shot by a Killeen Police Officer investigating a possible house burglary.

On December 26th, officers went to the 800 block of Adela Street on the call. They encountered a woman with a knife and say they told her to put it down.

The officers say the woman lunged at them, so one officer shot her. A helicopter took the woman to the hospital, where she is in critical condition.

The officer who shot the woman is on paid administrative leave while the Texas Rangers investigate the shooting.

Killeen Police filed a report on the incident with the Bell County District’s Attorney’s office. The DA has decided to charge the woman, 44-year-old Michelle Ero with Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant. Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey issued a warrant for her arrest.