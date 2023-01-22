Belton (FOX 44) — The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened Sunday morning.

According to a report, a deputy saw a traffic violation take place around 11:23 a.m. and tried to stop the vehicle involved.

The deputy says the driver took off instead of stopping. The deputy chased the vehicle, which crashed into a power pole in the 600 block of Penelope Street in Belton.

The driver suffered minor injuries and an ambulance took the person to Baylor Scott and White.

Investigators are not releasing the name of the driver or why the suspect may have driven away from the deputy.