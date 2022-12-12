Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a double shooting that took place around 8:45 a.m. Monday morning in the 2900 block of N. 3rd Street.

A police spokesperson tells FOX 44 News that a man was chasing a woman and shot her and then himself. Both have been taken to Baylor Scott and White Temple Hospital.

Police say the suspect is in custody while being treated for his injuries. The woman’s condition is unknown at this time.

The shooting shut down N. 3rd Street and Jefferson Elementary School was locked down for the safety of the students and faculty. Temple PD says the campus was never threatened.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

This comes after a weekend of violent crimes in and around Temple. Police are also looking for four men who attacked a family in their home early Sunday morning. There was also a shooting Sunday afternoon, and a stabbing that lead to a crash on I-35 that morning.