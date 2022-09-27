Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 43-year-old Killeen woman remained in the Bell County Jail under a $100,000 bond after police discovered a child was kicked in the face during a domestic disturbance.

Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it happened Saturday night at a residence in the 4200 block of Fawn Drive in Killeen. Police were called to this location at 9:06 p.m.

The person who called in the domestic disturbance told officers her three-year-old child was kicked during an altercation. Police found a male child with visible injuries at this location.

A police statement said the child was kicked in the face when a suspect “intentionally, knowingly, or reclessly” caused an injury.

Quiana Kay Gray was arrested by officers and taken to jail on a charge of injury to a child.