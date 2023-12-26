Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Killeen Police Officers are investigating the 11th murder of 2023. It happened Christmas day, around 2:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of N. College Street.

Officers got a call about a gunshot victim in the area. Emergency Medical Service crews arrived on the scene to keep the man alive, but it was too late.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced the victim deceased at 4:28 p.m. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

Police are asking if anyone has any information or videos about this incident to contact the department at (254) 501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477).