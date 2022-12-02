BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – It’s time once again for Christmas on the Chisholm Trail!

The City of Belton says there will be more than 100 vendors, food trucks, school choirs – as well as 35 parade entries.

The City will show “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” outside of the Bell County Courthouse at 6 p.m. Friday. The Courthouse is located at 101 E. Central Avenue. There will be a tree lighting in front of the Courthouse after the movie.

Local stores will stay open late. This event is hosted by the City of Belton and the Downtown Belton Business Alliance.

A day full of shopping and fun will take place from noon until 7 p.m. on Saturday! There will be vendors lined up in Downtown Belton. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Courthouse! There will also be food trucks, a Kids Zone, live holiday music.

Also, the Belton Christmas Parade will kick off at 6 p.m.! The parade travels down Penelope Street, from the Nolan Creek Bridge to 2nd Avenue.

These events are also made possible by a partnership between the City of Belton and the Downtown Belton Business Alliance.