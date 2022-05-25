Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – The prosecution has called several witnesses as they present their case in the capital murder trial of Christopher Henry in Bell County’s 264th District Court.

Henry is charged in the death of Rose Davis, who was found duct-taped to a chair at The Bridge Apartments, located at 404 South Fryers Creek Circle, with multiple cuts to her throat and stomach on June 18, 2020. She was taken to a hospital, but later died.

Police said Davis identified Henry as her attacker before she died, saying he was the ex-husband of her son’s girlfriend.

In an unusual move, while the prosecution made their opening statement as the trial began, the defense reserved the right to make their statement later – with their client pleading not guilty.

Tuesday’s break for the day came a little early after a juror complained of discomfort or feeling a little ill.

Several other prosecution witnesses were scheduled for Wednesday.

Henry has remained in the Bell County Jail under a $1,283,000 bond on the capital murder charges – plus a list of previous charges out of Travis County since he was initially arrested in June 2020.

Henry also had other charges for robbery and deadly conduct out of Austin.