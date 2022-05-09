KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Bell County water service officials gave an update Monday afternoon on the Belton Water Plant power outage.

At approximately 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, all electrical power was lost at the Belton Water Treatment Plant. Power was restored to the plant at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

WCID 1 water treatment system has collected samples and will be delivered to the Waco Environmental lab for testing.

Disinfectant residual is also being monitored in their delivery system.

Another treatment train is being filled and will be in service soon allowing flow to increase to about 60 million gallons per day.

For the safety of its residents, officials have issued a water boil notice and water restriction for multiple cities in Bell county, including: Belton, Nolanville, Harker Heights, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Fort Hood Military Reservation, and 439 Water Supply Corporation.

The power loss caused subsequent loss of water flow and pressure to all of the entities served by WCID 1.

The loss of pressure and flow for a sustained period can create an opportunity for bacteriological contamination.

At this time WCID 1 is asking all customers to conserve as much water as possible until noon Tuesday. Currently, the Belton Water Treatment Plant is producing at a rate of 47 million gallons per day.

“Right now a lot of the water, rather than going into storage and refilling storage is being used about as fast as we put it in the storage,” says Bell County WCID 1 general manager Ricky Garrett.

Bell County WCID 1 general manager Ricky Garrett says he has never seen the water power plant go completely offline before.

“Standby generation is the biggest thing that we could have here to help this on the 48 inch leak too,” says Garrett.

Garrett says the 48 inch leak is not related to Sunday afternoon’s power outage.

“Challenge that we’re pressed with right now is working with the gas supplier to categorize us as [uninterruptible],” says Garrett.

After the 2021 winter storm Uri, the Bell County water plant has been working on getting a back up power source.

“If we’re categorized as [uninterruptible] as their current rules show, then in a Uri type event, we would be cut off, which would defeat the whole purpose,” says Garrett.

A question many residents have when will these restrictions be lifted?

“There tanks are in good shape and holding where we’re we’re not struggling just to keep it above the low level. Then we’ve reached that point of comfort where we can start easing restrictions,” says Garrett.

To find out if you are under a boil water notice, officials are asking you to check with your retail water supplier.

If you live in within the city limits of Belton, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, or Killeen, you need to contact officials from those cities.

If you live in Nolanville, you would contact Bell County WCID 3. If you reside in the unincorporated area between Belton and Nolanville, you would contact 439 Water Supply Corportation.