BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – As the Belton Independent School District moves forward with implementing projects funded by the almost-$174 million 2022 bond election, a group of citizens will have a front-row seat to the action.

The Belton ISD Board of Trustees approved convening a Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee to review bond projects, spending and schedules during the implementation phase. This action was taken at Monday’s regular meeting, and is an effort to increase community engagement and transparency.

Each trustee will submit a recommendation for one person to serve on the committee. Two additional members will be selected through an application process beginning this July. The final slate of members will be approved by the Board at the regular meeting on August 22.

The committee will meet quarterly beginning in September to hear updates on project progress, timelines, spending and cost projections to ensure the promises of the 2022 bond propositions are realized.

The Board also approved the hiring of four assistant principals – Marilyn Villarreal will assume the position at Belton High School, Hunter Houston at South Belton Middle School, Jill Williams at Lake Belton High School and Candace Cohagan will be Charter Oak Elementary’s assistant principal.

Villarreal has worked in education for seven years, including three years as a teacher in Killeen ISD and four years as an assistant principal in Waco ISD. Houston has worked in education for four years at Keene ISD and Moody ISD. Williams has worked in education for 16 years, and has served as a teacher, behavior specialist and assistant principal in Florida. Cohagan has spent her entire 17-year educational career in Belton ISD – most recently serving as the district’s English, language arts and reading elementary coordinator.